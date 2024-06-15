4-star WR Eugene Hilton makes commitment

Four-star wide receiver recruit Eugene Hilton has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers over the Georgia Bulldogs. Hilton is a promising wide receiver prospect with NFL bloodlines.

Hilton is a big addition to Wisconsin’s class of 2025. The Badgers have the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and 19 total commitments.

Hilton’s commitment is not a shock to the Georgia Bulldogs, who have the second-best recruiting class in the SEC. Georgia recently added a commitment from four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor and are trending for four-star CJ Wiley.

Eugene Hilton’s father, T.Y. Hilton, played in the NFL for over 10 seasons and accumulated 9,812 receiving yards along with 53 career receiving touchdowns. T.Y. Hilton primarily played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Eugene Hilton will look make a name for himself at the college level. Hilton plays high school football for Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver recruit is ranked as the No. 395 recruit in the country, the No. 63 wide receiver, and the No. 7 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports.

On film, the four-star receiver displays a good combination of speed and body control. Hilton is capable of winning contested catches.

Hilton announced his commitment to Wisconsin via social media:

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

