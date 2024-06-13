4-star WR Eugene Hilton, son of T.Y. Hilton, sets commitment date

Four-star wide receiver recruit Eugene Hilton is scheduled to announce his commitment on June 14. Hilton, who is a member of the class of 2025, put Georgia among his top seven schools. .

Eugene Hilton’s father, T.Y. Hilton, played in the NFL for over 10 seasons and recorded 9,812 receiving yards along with 53 career receiving touchdowns. T.Y. Hilton primarily played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Eugene Hilton has more than enough talent to make a name for himself. Hilton plays high school football for Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver recruit is ranked as the No. 395 recruit in the country, the No. 63 wide receiver, and the No. 7 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports. The talent wide receiver is currently projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs or the Wisconsin Badgers.

Hilton’s top schools are Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, Purdue, Ole Miss, Miami and Georgia. On film, the four-star receiver displays a good combination of speed and body control. Hilton is capable of winning contested catches.

Head coach Kirby Smart and UGA football have the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. Georgia has two commitments from 2025 wide receivers including a recent commitment from four-star Talyn Taylor.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire