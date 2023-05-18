4-star WR Dillon Gresham sets commitment date; Ducks remain heavy favorite
It’s looking like the Oregon Ducks might have quite the weekend on the recruiting trail.
With a pair of 4-star players announcing their commitments on Saturday — QB Michael Van Buren and DL Xadavien Sims — there’s a good chance that Oregon lands both, as they are currently favored to do. On Monday, 4-star WR Dillon Greshman has now announced that he will make his commitment.
The Ducks are also the favorites to land Gresham as well, according to a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from Steve Wiltfong.
Gresham is rated as the No. 44 WR in the 2024 class. The Ducks already have commitments from both Jordan Anderson, the No. 16 WR, and Tysheer Denmark, the No. 20 WR in the 2024 class.
Dillon Gresham’s Recruiting Profile
Where’s home? 🫣 @Coach_Galliano @SWiltfong247 @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @oregonfootball @ArizonaFBall @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/DBnBm2rLjA
— Dillon Gresham 4 🌟 (@dillon_gresham) May 18, 2023
Crystal Ball
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
247Sports
3
89
CA
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.8900
CA
WR
Rivals
3
5.5
CA
WR
ESPN
4
81
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
165 pounds
Hometown
San Jacinto, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on June 13, 2022
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Highlights