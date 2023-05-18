4-star WR Dillon Gresham sets commitment date; Ducks remain heavy favorite

It’s looking like the Oregon Ducks might have quite the weekend on the recruiting trail.

With a pair of 4-star players announcing their commitments on Saturday — QB Michael Van Buren and DL Xadavien Sims — there’s a good chance that Oregon lands both, as they are currently favored to do. On Monday, 4-star WR Dillon Greshman has now announced that he will make his commitment.

The Ducks are also the favorites to land Gresham as well, according to a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from Steve Wiltfong.

Gresham is rated as the No. 44 WR in the 2024 class. The Ducks already have commitments from both Jordan Anderson, the No. 16 WR, and Tysheer Denmark, the No. 20 WR in the 2024 class.

Dillon Gresham’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State 247Sports 3 89 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8900 CA WR Rivals 3 5.5 CA WR ESPN 4 81 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 165 pounds Hometown San Jacinto, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on June 13, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire