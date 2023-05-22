4-star WR Dillon Gresham announces commitment to Oregon

The positive momentum continues for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, with another blue-chip prospect in the 2024 class committing to play in Eugene.

On Monday morning, 4-star WR Dillon Gresham announced that he would be a Duck, becoming the third player to announce his commitment in the past three days. On Saturday, both 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 4-star DL Xadavien Sims announced their commitments as well.

Gresham is rated as the No. 44 WR and No. 407 overall player in the 2024 class. His addition further bolsters Oregon’s incoming WR talent, where the Ducks already have commitments from 4-star Jordan Anderson (rated as the No. 16 WR, No. 106 player overall) and 4-star Tyseer Denmark (rated as the No. 20 WR, No. 124 player overall).

This now gives Oregon 14 players in the 2024 recruiting class and keeps them firmly placed well inside the top 10 rankings nationally.

Dillon Gresham’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State 247Sports 3 89 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.8900 CA WR Rivals 3 5.5 CA WR ESPN 4 81 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 165 pounds Hometown San Jacinto, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on June 13, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Highlights

