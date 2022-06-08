4-star WR Demitrius Bell commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has earned another commitment following the big recruiting weekend the staff held to kick off the month of June. Demitrius Bell, a 4-star wide receiver, has made the move to commit to MSU.

Bell is a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and attends Blackman High School. He stands at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He is known as a quick twitched wide receiver that will succeed playing in the slot.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Bell ranks as the No. 333 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, giving him 4-star status.

The Spartans beat out the likes of LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and home state Tennessee for Bell’s commitment.

Bell is the eighth recruit in MSU’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Andrew Depaepe, Brennan Parachek, Chance Rucker, Kedrick Reescano, Jonathan Slack, Bo Edmunson and Eddie Pleasant.

