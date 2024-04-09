4-star WR Cooper Perry to announce commitment this week; Ducks heavy favorite

There seems to be a really good chance that the Oregon Ducks pick up a notable commitment this week in the class of 2025.

On Monday, 4-star wide receiver Cooper Perry announced on social media that he will officially make his commitment later this week on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement will take place at 2 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Perry is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 player from the state of Arizona, and the No. 27 WR is the 2025 class. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 251 overall player in the nation as well.

Currently, there are four predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Perry to choose the Ducks, and Oregon is the heavy favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, as well, with a 95.1% chance to land him.

The Ducks currently have a commitment from 5-star WR Dallas Wilson in the class of 2025 as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire