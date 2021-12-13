4-Star WR Chandler Smith is ready to commit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Chandler “CJ” Smith is ready to make a decision on where he will play college football. The talented wide receiver prospect will decide between Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Smith is ranked the No. 224 recruit in the class of 2022. He plays high school football for Mt. Dora in Orlando, Florida. He is considered the No. 34 wide receiver in his class.

What separates Chandler Smith is his speed. Smith is one of the fastest players in the class of 2022.

The four-star wide receiver prospect runs track. Smith runs a blazing fast 100-meter dash. He ran a personal-best of 10.28 second this year, which is not far behind the fastest player on Georgia’s roster (Arian Smith, who runs track for UGA).

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered Smith a scholarship on May 5th. Chandler Smith, who is favored to commit to UGA, will be committing on Dec. 14 at noon EST.

Smith announced his commitment date and time via his Twitter account:

I will be committing tomorrow @ 12:00pm 👀 — ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) December 13, 2021

Chandler Smith originally committed to Florida, but decommitted from the Gators a few weeks after Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen.

You can’t teach Smith’s speed. He is an elite athlete. Smith has one of the best 200-meter times in the country.

Smith has earned several honors for being a great track and field athlete:

Truly blessed to be named South central Florida Track athlete of the YEAR‼️🙏🏽❤️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/9QRIymWWJB — ㄈㄅ (@cjavonsmith1) June 29, 2021

List