4-star WR Bredell Richardson reportedly to visit MSU later this month

Michigan State football will reportedly be hosting an elite wide receiver prospect in the 2024 class later this month.

Four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson of Tampa, Fla. will reportedly visit Michigan State for the program’s upcoming Spartan Dawg Con event on July 27, according to Corey Robinson of 247Sports. This is an annual event that brings in prospects and alumni.

Richardson ranks as the No. 42 wide receiver and No. 282 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State is one of more than 40 schools to extend an offer to Bredell Richardson, according to 247Sports. Alabama, Colorado, Michigan and LSU are a few of the more notable schools to extend him an offer and trending in his recruitment.

Add 4 ⭐️ Tampa, (FL) WR Bredell Richardson to the visitors list for Spartan Dawg Con on July 28. HS teammate with MSU 4 ⭐️ RB commit @AnthonyCarrie3 https://t.co/KmwH8PhTAF — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) July 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire