4-Star WR Antonio Gates Jr. signs his NLI to Michigan State football
A name that everyone will recognize, son of NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, Antonio Gates Jr. has made his decision to play at Michigan State official.
Gates is secured. @AntoniogatesJr1 is staying home ✅#Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/TGfXloH4VZ
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Player Profile
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’2″/185 pounds
Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan
High School: Fordson High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 4-Star, No. 301 nationally
Analysis: Gates has always been rated highly by the recruiting services, but some were skeptical. Gates put those skeptics to bed as he showed out during his senior season at Fordson. A crafty route runner with great leaping abilities, Gates has strong technical skills to help pave his career at MSU.
