4-star WR Anthony Evans makes commitment

Class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Anthony Evans has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Evans, who is ranked as a four-star prospect, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas A&M Aggies.

Anthony Evans plays high school football for Judson High School in Converse, Texas. Evans decommitted from Arkansas in April 2022.

The Judson star has excellent speed and acceleration. Evans shows his game-breaking speed in this highlight:

Evans ranks as the nation’s No. 350 overall player and No. 45 wide receiver in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. The talented receiver is considered the No. 62 recruit in Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound receiver also competes in track and field for Judson High School, where he ran a personal-best 10.27 second 100-meter dash this spring.

Evans took an official visit to the University of Georgia in June. The four-star receiver has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Texas A&M, BYU, Penn State, Florida State, Mississippi State, and more.

