4-star Wiregrass running back set to make college decision Thursday

ELBA, Ala (WDHN) — Elba High School running back Alvin Henderson, a highly regarded prospect nationally for the past two seasons, is set to announce his college choice this Thursday.

According to the recruitment platform Rivals, Henderson will reveal his decision on Thursday, April 11th.

Auburn Tigers host annual spring game, prepare for fresh start of a new season

He will be choosing among Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, and Oregon, which he identified as his top five choices last month.

Henderson currently ranks as the No. 10 prospect in Alabama’s Class of 2025. In 2023, he accumulated 4,217 all-purpose yards with 68 touchdowns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.