4-star wide receiver and track phenom, Isaiah Sategna, commits to Oregon over USC

There have been bigger recruits to commit to the Oregon Ducks over the years, but this one feels sweeter than most.

With his announcement on Sunday, 4-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna committed to the Oregon Ducks, choosing Eugene over Los Angeles and the USC Trojans.

Sategna, who at 5-foot-11, 170-pounds is ranked as the No. 29 receiver in the nation, is also an elite track athlete that was allured to Eugene partly because of the prowess of Hayward Field, and the historic track and field culture that is so prevalent in the Willamette Valley.

While we are mainly focused on Sategna’s football abilities, the Arkansas native is even better on the track, winning five Arkansas state titles as a sophomore to establish himself as one of the nation’s top-10 recruits.

Sategna will now join a loaded WR position group in Oregon that recently added Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton, two of the top pass-catchers in the 2021 recruiting class.

With a loaded QB room and a deep and talented WR group, Oregon’s offense just got much more dangerous.

List