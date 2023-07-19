4-star wide receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams flips from Florida State to Florida

Following a weekend in which Florida State football landed three different commits, it has lost one to its rival in Gainesville.

4-star wide receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams, who committed to FSU in January and took an official visit on June 23, announced on Tuesday that he has flipped his commitment to Florida. It's a larger loss for the Seminoles, who just received a boost in their national recruiting rankings.

“Coach Billy G and coach Deck,” Abrams said in an interview with On3. “I have really been chopping it up with them guys since the day I got the offer. Then just been really filling me in on how I can improve the offense and using my speed to not only better myself, but the team.”

Abrams is technically the fourth prospect out of the Class of 2024 to decommit from FSU, as Landen Thomas decommitted from FSU in October 2021 before recommitting in April. 4-star safety Jordan Pride decommitted in April before committing to Texas A&M in May. 3-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn decommitted in March and has yet to commit.

Last fall with Dunbar High School in Fort Myers he recorded 429 receiving yards and six touchdowns at receiver. On the ground, he had 248 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Losing Abrams, FSU now has two wide receivers committed out of the Class of 2024.

FSU is looking to land 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III out of Venice, Florida by the end of the month. Lester is announcing his commitment on July 28 and has narrowed his top four down to FSU, Alabama, Georgia and Colorado.

The Seminoles are also looking at another 5-star prospect, athlete KJ Bolden out of Buford, Georgia. Recruiting outlets predict he'll commit to Georgia, but the Seminoles remain in the hunt. He is committing on August 5.

Also committing on the fifth is 3-star athlete Jalewis Solomon from Ellaville, Georgia. Georgia and South Carolina are in the mix, but recruiting outlets believe he will commit to FSU.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 16 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 8 quarterback, No. 99 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 50 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 35 wide receiver, No. 240 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 62 wide receiver, No. 416 overall

Tight end

5-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 20 athlete, No. 244 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 27 athlete, No. 376 overall

3-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 30 athlete, No. 401 overall

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida High - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 9 athlete, No. 191 overall

Offensive line

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 72 offensive tackle, No. 954 overall

3-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 4 inside offensive line, No. 104 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 62 linebacker, No. 672 overall

Defensive Line

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 30 defensive lineman, No. 273 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 86 defensive lineman, No. 835 overall

Safety

3-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 44 safety, No. 449 overall

3-star Rydarrius Morgan - Central High - Phenix City, AL - No. 54 safety, No. 559 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 5 kicker, No. 1,664 overall

