This 4-star wide receiver recruit names Florida in his top 8

Florida football’s recruiting team got some great news on Monday when 4-star wide receiver Andy Jean out of Miami (Florida) Northwestern named the Gators as one of the final eight schools in contention for his talents. The in-state prospect whittled down his options to UF as well as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Pitt and Texas A&M, according to On3’s Joseph Hastings.

The On3 Consensus has Jean ranked as the No. 302 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, sitting at No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 55 in the state of Florida. The Gators currently lead the race for the 6-foot, 175-pound pass-catcher according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 42.4% chance of landing the prep prospect.

Florida is in line to host Jean for an official visit on June 24, but not before the Penn State gets its shot on June 10. However, he has expressed his desire to play in the Southeastern Conference despite the allure of the Nittany Lions’ academics, track record of sending wide receivers to the NFL and the fanbase size.

When asked what he likes about the Gators, he offered, “Coach Napier a cool dude, young guy… he just got good energy.” The blue-chip prospect has also mentioned the importance of NIL in his recruitment, stating explicitly, “I want my NIL to be big.” On3’s NIL Valuation currently assigns him a value of $16,200.

