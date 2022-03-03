This 4-star wide receiver named Florida his leader after Tuesday visit

Florida quickly became a major player for 4-star Eugene Wilson III after offering him during the last week of February. Wilson immediately set up a visit to see the Swamp after the dead period concluded. Now after his visit on Tuesday, Wilson dubbed the Gators as his top school.

Following his visit, he spoke with Swamp247 about his experience. He said he really enjoyed it because of the time he spent around the Florida coaching staff.

“I got to meet the coaches I have been talking to these last couple of weeks, and they are all just real cool,” Wilson said. “They are people that are easy to talk to and easy to have a conversation with. It was just a really good experience. It just felt good being there and all that.”

He said he did spend time with coach Billy Napier but was with wide receiver coach Keary Colbert the most. Even though it was his first time meeting him, Wilson felt like he has known him forever. Colbert’s main message to him was that the Gators needed smaller and speedier players and that he could come in and make a difference.

This offseason, however, Wilson has seen his recruiting stock soar. He has recently been offered Georgia, Alabama and Oregon but said Florida now sits at the top of his list.

Wilson added that the Gators are his top school because he got to see them in person and heard glowing reviews from current players about the new staff. Florida will receive one of his future official visits, but he plans to visit the Bulldogs and the Ducks, too.

We’ll see if Napier and Colbert can close the deal on Wilson after he named Florida his leader.

