4-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna on his decision to commit to Oregon

Oregon Ducks 2022 commit Isaiah Sategna is the latest guest to join host Sasha Spencer on the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Sategna discussed his love of both track and field and football. He also shared his path on becoming a Duck, finishing high school, and why Isaiah chose Oregon.

“The thing that was highest on my list was a team that was not only good in football, but good in track,” Sategna said. “I still consider that my main sport. I was getting recruited for football, not necessarily track. Most of the coaches I didn’t really talk to unless it was a school on my board.”

Sategna also shared his must-have list when he was considering schools.

“A good offense, a good school academically, a place that had good quarterbacks -- I thought that one was a really important one actually,” Sategna explained. “Just wherever I felt valued, somewhere where the coaches – I had a relationship and a good bond with them. Someone I could see myself with.”

B-Mac [Bryan McClendon, the Ducks Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers coach] and Coach [Mario] Cristobal -- they fell under all of those.

Sategna announced his commitment to Oregon in July.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas wide receiver took his official visit to Eugene in June. At 5'11", 170-pounds, Sategna had committed to Texas A&M before deciding to attend the University of Oregon over runner-up USC.

As a junior in high school in 2020, the speedster caught 41 balls for 823 yards and eight touchdowns.

During his sophomore track and field season, Sategna won five state titles (60m, 60m high hurdles, 200m, 400m, long jump), setting state records in the 60m and 60m high hurdles.

