4-star wide receiver has Florida football among top 12 schools

Florida football is among a dozen schools listed by four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan out of St. Louis (Missouri) Christian Brothers College in the 2024 recruiting cycle, he announced on his personal Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

The coveted pass catcher has suitors stretching from Florida to Michigan on the east side of the country, with several Southeastern Conference schools also in contention for the young man’s talents, featuring Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss in addition to the Gators. While he has already made some stops with other collegiate programs, he has yet to visit Gainesville — but will presumably set a visit soon for the summer.

Take a look below at a profile breakdown for the emerging high school junior.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 92 MO WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9294 MO WR Rivals 4 5.8 MO WR ESPN 4 80 MO WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 MO WR

Vitals

Height 6’0″ Weight 180 pounds Hometown St. Louis, Missouri Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Florida offer on March 16, 2022

Top Schools

Highlights

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Ohio State: 87.5% Missouri: 3.2% Notre Dame: 1.7%

