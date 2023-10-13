4-star wide receiver announces offer from Clemson

It has been a while since we’ve had an update for the Clemson football team on the recruiting trail, but the Tigers have recently offered a wide receiver.

Four-star 2025 wide receiver out of Orlando, Florida, Vernell Brown, took to Twitter/X to announce that the Tigers have officially offered him a scholarship. A position of need for the Tigers, Brown will be one to keep an eye on.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Brown is one of the top players in his class. He currently ranks as the No.20 athlete and the No.295 overall player in the class with 19 offers, now including Clemson’s. Rivals currently has him ranked the highest of any recruiting site as the No.172 overall overall player.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire