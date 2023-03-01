4-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson schedules visit to Tennessee

The recruiting dead period ended Tuesday and the Volunteers are actively scheduling upcoming official visits for 2024 targets.

Four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson will take an unofficial visit to Tennessee on March 25, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. He will also take visits to Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and Colorado this spring.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jefferson is the No. 263 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 43 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee, according to On3 Sports.

As a junior in 2022, Jefferson finished the season with 72 receptions, 1,370 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. He earned first-team All-State honors and helped Baylor win a state championship in 2022.

Jefferson most recently visited Tennessee Sep. 24, 2022 as the Vols beat Florida in the Southeastern Conference season-opener.

More Recruiting!

4-star offensive lineman Max Anderson schedules official visit to Tennessee 4-star edge prospect Jordan Ross schedules visit to Tennessee Vols' target Brandon Winton returns to Tennessee Tennessee makes top-12 for running back Kewan Lacy Wide receiver JJ Harrell announces commitment to Tennessee

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire