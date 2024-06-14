4-star UGA recruiting target moves up commitment date

Four-star safety recruit Lagonza Hayward has moved up his commitment date. The talented class of 2025 safety prospect plans to announce his commitment on July 27. He was previously scheduled to commit in August.

Hayward’s top four schools are Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Hayward, who is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country, is no longer considering Alabama, Florida State and USC.

The four-star safety plays high school football for Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety is the No. 82 recruit in the nation and the No. 11 player in Georgia. Hayward is a key recruiting for head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hayward visited Georgia on May 31. The Toombs County standout also checked out South Carolina. He has official visits with Florida and Tennessee over the next couple of weeks.

Georgia football has been hot in recruiting recently. The Bulldogs now have the No. 2 class of 2025 in the SEC. Georgia has four commitments in recent weeks and is building a strong foundation in the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire