4-star UGA quarterback commit Ryan Montgomery sets official visit

Four-star Georgia football quarterback commitment Ryan Montgomery is planning to take an official visit to the University of Georgia from May 31-June 2.

Montgomery committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks. Montgomery is ranked as the No. 14 quarterback recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is the No. 170 recruit in the country and the eighth-ranked prospect in Ohio.

Montgomery plays high school football for Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Montgomery, who has been recruiting other top prospects to join him at Georgia, also plays basketball.

Montgomery visited numerous college football programs this spring before committing to Georgia. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have eight commitments in the class of 2025 and the nation’s No. 13 recruiting class.

The elite quarterback prospect announced his official visit to Georgia via social media:

Georgia football’s most recent quarterback commitment is from Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada.

