4-star UGA commit Nyier Daniels’ highlights

6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle Nyier Daniels brings a high level of physicality for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey

Nyier Daniels, who is a member of the class of 2024, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Texas, Florida State, and Rutgers. Daniels is a four-star recruit and has been invited to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Daniel is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and is the second-rated recruit in New Jersey. Daniels is the No. 163 recruit in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports.

On film, the Bergen Catholic standout plays with a good level of nastiness and aggression, particularly as a run blocker. Daniels uses his size and mobility to dominate opponents. He plays through the whistle and does a great job of finishing blocks. The elite offensive line recruit can also execute blocks in the open field.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have 25 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the top rated class in the SEC and the country. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels is off to a great start on the recruiting trail this month.

Let’s take a look at Nyier Daniels’ junior season highlights:

