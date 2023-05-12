4-star top 100 QB in 2025 puts Oregon among top schools

When quarterback recruits pop into the news cycle, the ears of college football fans tend to perk up.

So even though Cutter Boley, a 4-star QB from Lexington, Kentucky, won’t be heading to college until 2025, it became newsworthy on Friday afternoon when he announced his top 10 schools, keeping the Oregon Ducks among those like Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, and many others.

Boley is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 6 QB in the 2025 class, and the No. 72 overall player in the nation. He received an offer from Oregon last fall, but has yet to take a visit out to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

As he continues his recruitment going into his junior season, we will likely see the 2025 passer find his way out west and see what Oregon has to offer.

Cutter Boley Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 KY QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9687 KY QB Rivals 4 6.0 KY QB ESPN 4 81 KY QB On3 Recruiting 4 94 KY QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 203 pounds Hometown Lexington, Kentucky Projected Position Quarterback Class 2025

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on October 4, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene.

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire