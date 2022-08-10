4-star DE Tomarrion Parker decommits from Penn State

Elite classs of 2023 edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Georgia Bulldogs were among the top schools recruiting Parker before he committed to Penn State.

Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Michigan State are other schools in the mix for the four-star defensive line recruit. Parker has official visits set with Florida and Tennessee this fall.

Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris.

Phenix City is located quite close to Columbus, Georgia. Athens is not a long drive from Phenix City.

Parker is ranked the No. 12 defensive lineman in the rising senior class and the No. 100 prospect overall. Parker is a rising senior with scholarship offers from many of the top college football programs in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman bulked up his frame, which should help him be more effective against the run. Parker has the ability to play right away as a freshman in college.

On tape, Parker is quick to get around the edge and shows good closing speed. Parker’s best attribute is his ability to rush the passer. He shows good effort and pursuit and projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker or as a 4-3 defensive end depending on the defensive scheme.

Parker’s decommitment is a tough loss for Penn State and head coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class of 2023.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from Penn State. More from @ChadSimmons_ HERE: https://t.co/ui5w1Pr70Z pic.twitter.com/8X1YX0Ha17 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire