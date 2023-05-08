4-star tight end schedules official visit with Florida

Hiram (Georgia) tight end Walter Matthews was back in Gainesville over the weekend for an unofficial visit with the Florida Gators and he left town with plans to return, according to Swamp247.

Matthews got his best look at Florida’s staff and approach to coaching during this visit, and it has him ready to see what the Gators have to offer during an official visit. He will return to the Swamp from June 9-11, a week after taking an official visit to USC.

The Gators and Trojans are at the top of Matthews’ list right now. He says each team has a plan for him and that they play their tight ends in the style he’s looking for.

If all goes right, Matthews will be able to make a decision after making both of those trips.

Florida already sat on top of the On3 recruiting prediction machine coming into the weekend, but a planned official visit moves the Gators’ odds to land Matthews up from 17.4% to 32.6%, and USC (23.9%) leapfrogged Ohio State (8.4%) and Michigan (7.0%).

Matthews is a consensus four-star talent, according to the four major recruiting services. He’s ranked as high as 87th overall in the class of 2024 by 247Sports and is No. 105 on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four services.

The industry ranking also has him at No. 8 among tight ends in his class and No. 17 among recruits from the state of Georgia.

