4-star tight end names Michigan State football in top five

Michigan State is starting the build towards a strong June recruiting month and they got another big piece of news in that process. 4-star tight end Eric Karner has announced a top five and the Spartans were included.

The Spartans were featured in the top five alongside Alabama, Iowa, Florida and Texas A&M. Karner will be taking an official visit to East Lansing on the first weekend of June.

Karner is a native of Elmhurst, Illinois, and attends Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire