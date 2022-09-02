This 4-star Texas RB commit is visiting Florida over the weekend

Florida is still pursuing four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., a class of 2023 commit to the University of Texas. According to 247Sports, Baxter will be in town this weekend for Florida’s season opener against Utah. He’ll join many of the nation’s top recruits on a busy recruiting weekend for the Gators, but most are still uncommitted.

Swamp 247Sports spoke with Baxter’s father about his son’s continued recruitment despite locking in a decision earlier this month. Florida was one of five finalists on the table that day, and Baxter still thinks fondly of the program

“Florida was high up there. He likes Napier. He likes Coach (Jabbar) Juluke and he likes how they use two, three backs. They all get their fair share of carries. Like every high school kid ranked like he is, that dream is the NFL and that will definitely save his body a little bit.”

Napier’s staff will see what they can do to get Baxter to flip, but his father said that he thinks his son is locked in with Texas. Although there was talk of making this an official visit, leaving the door open for one down the line could be a good omen for the Gators.

Baxter could also end up taking trips to Miami and Texas A&M to get all five official visits used up.

The 247Sports composite ranks Baxter as the No. 50 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and No. 4 among running backs. On3 is extremely high on him, ranking him No. 28 nationally and No. 1 at his position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire