4-star Texas offensive tackle plans to stop by LSU after the dead period

When the dead period comes to an end on Feb. 28, LSU will be the first stop Austin (Tex.) Vandegrift offensive tackle Blake Frazier makes.

The four-star prospect picked up an LSU offer back in January, and he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman (subscription required) that the Tigers — and particularly offensive line coach Brad Davis — have been among the most vocal staffs when it comes to communicating with him.

Frazier, who ranks No. 152 nationally per 247Sports and No. 173 according to On3, will return to Baton Rouge on March 4.

He’s seen his interest pick up quite a bit over the last few months after a breakout junior season playing right tackle. His recruitment will almost certainly heat up heading into his junior season, and LSU seems to be in a good spot as things currently stand.

