4-star Texas A&M LB commit Jordan Lockhart playing in Polynesian Bowl later this week

4-star 2024 linebacker commit Jordan Lockhart will be representing Texas A&M later this week at the Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive signal caller officially signed to play in Bryan-College Station on December 20. The future graduate of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California chose the Aggies over Alabama, Arizona, Boston College and Ole Miss.

Aggies Nation let’s GO!! @_jordanlockhart representing here at the @polynesiabowl the game will be televised at live on the NFL network Friday Jan 19 6pm PST 8pm CST. @Jason_Howell @AggieFootball @CoachMikeElko pic.twitter.com/xXu8DfFd6L — Coach Danny Lockhart Football/Boxing/MMA (@DannyLockhartS1) January 15, 2024

With the departure of All-American junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper for the 2024 NFL Draft, Lockhart may make an impact at Kyle Field as a true freshman in the fall. He joins a linebacking core that includes phenomenal freshman Taurean York, who will be back for his sophomore season.

Lockhart was primarily recruited by former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who wasn’t retained by new head coach Mike Elko. However, he was also recruited by former Crimson Tide coach Holmon Wiggins, who is now the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas A&M.

The bowl game of high school all-stars is on Friday at 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

