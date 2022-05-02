4-star Texas A&M commit will take official visit to Florida in June

The Texas A&M Aggies picked up a commitment from four-star defensive end Anthony James in February of 2021, but that hasn’t stopped the Wylie East (Wylie, Texas) recruit from taking a look at other programs around the country. One of those programs is at the University of Florida, and James is now set to take an official visit to Gainesville over the weekend of June 3, according to 247Sports.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has maintained steady contact with James over the spring and things culminated in an offer on March 29. Now it’s time to see what the Gators are really about. It’ll be James’ first trip to the Swamp and he’ll get to meet the staff in its entirety. Aside from Juluke, defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer is the only other coach or staffer that he’s regularly talked to.

The Aggies are coming off the top recruiting class in 2022 and they appear poised for another strong year. Stealing James from them would be a nice feather in Billy Napier’s cap and doesn’t seem all that farfetched. Washington and Miami are two other programs that have scheduled a visit with James and he was at the Hurricanes’ spring game in April.

There’s clearly some wiggle room when it comes to that Texas A&M commitment, but James is making sure that the Aggies get the final crack at him. Until then, it’s a waiting game to see who wows him the most.

James is the No. 118 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite, and is ranked No. 16 among defensive linemen.

