4-star Texas CB Mario Buford locks in official visit to MSU in early June

A big-time cornerback prospect from the Lone Star State has locked in an official visit date to Michigan State.

Four-star cornerback Mario Buford plans to take an official visit to Michigan State from June 2-4. Buford announced the upcoming official visit via his Twitter page earlier this week.

Buford ranks as the No. 27 cornerback and No. 319 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the 55 player from Texas.

Buford holds offers from nearly 20 schools, including Michigan State. He has notable offers from Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oregon, Purdue, UCF and Washington.

Buford is projected to end up at Nebraska, but he has taken an unofficial visit to Michigan State. So there appears to be some positive momentum in the Spartans favor for this big-time cornerback prospect.

