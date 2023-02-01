4-star TE Walker Lyons makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs were a team to watch for four-star tight end prospect Walker Lyons. However, Lyons has committed to the USC Trojans.

Georgia Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been one of college football’s best recruiters recently, but he missed out on Lyons, who will go on a mission trip to Norway for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lyons’ commitment is a big addition for USC. The Trojans currently have the No. 8 class in the country, per 247 Sports.

Hartley already has secured an elite class of 2023. Georgia football signed a pair of four-star recruits, Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie. Tight ends across the country are impressed with Hartley’s work with Brock Bowers and the important role tight ends play in the Georgia offense. Consequently, Georgia’s not as much of a destination for wide receiver recruits.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end is the No. 5 player at his position in the class of 2023. Lyons is the No. 123 overall recruit in the country. Lyons played high school football for Folsom High School in Folsom, California.

The four-star tight end was also considering Utah. He was previously committed to Stanford.

Several members of Georgia’s coaching staff, including Kirby Smart, visited Lyons this January ahead of his decision.

Lyons announced his commitment to the USC Trojans via his Twitter account:

