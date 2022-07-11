4-star TE, top Michigan State football target, set to announce college commitment

Michigan State has made Jelani Thurman a priority from day one of this 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and head coach Mel Tucker have been heavily recruiting the tight end as much as anyone in the cycle. The time to see if all their hard work will have paid off is soon coming.

Via Twitter, Thurman has announced his plans to make a commitment to a school and that he will be deciding on July 17th at noon.

The wait is almost over July,17 12:00 pic.twitter.com/Pprxwdhlfm — jelani (@jelani3345) July 11, 2022

While Thurman did not release a list of finalists, it is assumed the four schools he is deciding between are Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State and Ohio State, all of which Thurman has officially visited.

Thurman is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end from Fairburn, Georgia, but is originally from Jackson, Michigan, and still has a lot of family in the state. He is currently ranked as the No. 68 overall recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

