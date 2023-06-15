4-star TE Ryner Swanson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks missed out on a blue-chip recruit, with 4-star tight end Ryner Swanson announcing on Thursday morning that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars.

Earlier in his recruitment, it was thought that Swanson would be a Duck, but then a recent visit to BYU earlier this week swung the tide in their direction. Swanson had a final five teams of Oregon, BYU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah.

Swanson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 387 overall player and No. 19 TE in the 2024 class.

The Ducks currently have a pair of TEs already committed in the class, with A.J. Pugliano and Jackson Ford joining the mix early. At the moment, Oregon has the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation.

Ryner Swanson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8933 CA TE ESPN – – – – On3 4 90 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE

Vitals

Height 6’5″ Weight 240 lbs. Hometown Laguna Beach, CA Projected Position TE Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by the Ducks in May of 2022

Took an official visit to Oregon scheduled on June 9, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M

Utah Utes

BYU Cougars

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire