4-star TE Ryner Swanson announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks missed out on a blue-chip recruit, with 4-star tight end Ryner Swanson announcing on Thursday morning that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars.
Earlier in his recruitment, it was thought that Swanson would be a Duck, but then a recent visit to BYU earlier this week swung the tide in their direction. Swanson had a final five teams of Oregon, BYU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah.
Swanson is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 387 overall player and No. 19 TE in the 2024 class.
The Ducks currently have a pair of TEs already committed in the class, with A.J. Pugliano and Jackson Ford joining the mix early. At the moment, Oregon has the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation.
Ryner Swanson’s Recruiting Profile
Here we go… @GregBiggins @adamgorney @mfarrellsports @Laguna_Football @TheMatt_V @P_MAGLOIRE @BlairAngulo pic.twitter.com/m26ZaEhmwq
— Ryner Swanson 6’4 240 lbs 2024 (@ryner_swanson) June 15, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
89
CA
TE
247Sports Composite
4
0.8933
CA
TE
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3
4
90
CA
TE
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
TE
Vitals
Height
6’5″
Weight
240 lbs.
Hometown
Laguna Beach, CA
Projected Position
TE
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by the Ducks in May of 2022
Took an official visit to Oregon scheduled on June 9, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M
BYU Cougars