4-star TE Roger Saleapaga ‘really looking’ at Auburn with commitment date approaching

Four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga made his second trip to Auburn this season to watch the Iron Bowl and it’s safe to say it made an impact on the Orem, Utah product.

Despite having included Auburn among his top schools, Saleapaga admitted to On3’s Cole Pinkston that he “wasn’t too sure about Auburn,” but that is no longer the case.

“After this week, Auburn is really high on my board,” Saleapaga said. “I’m not going to lie, going into the trip I wasn’t too sure about Auburn. Now it’s a school I’m really looking at right now. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to spend the time with the coaches and the fanbase. I’m really excited about Auburn.”

The visit comes at a great time for the Tigers, as Saleapaga is set to commit on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and will be deciding between Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, Utah and Tennessee.

He is the No. 430 overall player and No. 26 tight end in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Utah.

Auburn and Ben Aigamaua are looking for a pass-catching tight end to add to the 2024 class and Saleapaga would be a great fit but it will be tough to beat out Oregon.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire