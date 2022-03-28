4-star TE Reid Mikeska names Michigan State football a top school

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
  Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State has been named as one of the top schools in the recruitment of one of the top tight ends in the nation. 4-star tight end Reid Mikeska has named a top-12 and it includes the Spartans.

Mikeska is a native of Cypress, Texas, and is a versatile tight end that has a lot of the top schools in the country fighting for his services.

Michigan State was named in the top-12 along with Alabama, Clemson, Texas Tech, LSU, Miami, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Baylor, Auburn and Tennessee.

