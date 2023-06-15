4-star TE recruit Ryner Swanson commits to BYU over Oregon, Texas

Ryner Swanson, a four-star tight end prospect from California, committed to BYU on Thursday. The Cougars beat out other finalists Oregon and Texas for his services. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU’s top-rated high school prospect in its 2023 recruiting class was a tight end.

At least for right now, that’s the case again for the 2024 class.

Ryner Swanson of California announced his commitment to BYU on Thursday morning, two days after taking an official visit to the school.

“The school I know will be the best for me is Brigham Young University. I am going to be an early enrollee and graduate in January,” Swanson said in a video message on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you so much to Kalani Sitake and all the coaches who believed in me. Thank you so much. Go Cougs.”

Who is Ryner Swanson?

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Swanson preps at Laguna Beach High and is rated the No. 21 tight end recruit nationally in the 247 Sports composite rankings — both On3 and Rivals have Swanson as a four-star prospect, while 247 Sports rates him as a three-star.

In addition to his visit to BYU on Tuesday, Swanson went on official visits to his other two finalists, Oregon and Texas, earlier this month as he narrowed down his college options.

He also had previously announced Utah and Texas A&M in his top five before taking his official visits.

Advertisement

Related

Swanson currently holds more than 20 scholarship offers, most from Power Five programs, according to 247 Sports.

Swanson caught 83 passes for 952 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, with a team-leading 68 receiving yards per game, according to MaxPreps. In his high school career, he has more than 1,500 receiving yards (1,538) and 18 receiving touchdowns.

Check out Ryner Swanson's Ryner Swanson JR YR HL 2024 on @Hudl https://t.co/XS6QSV96ym #hudl — Ryner Swanson 6’4 240 lbs 2024 (@ryner_swanson) January 31, 2023

Swanson, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told SBLive following his visit to Oregon that in addition to his intention to graduate in January, he plans on playing one year in college, then serve a two-year mission before returning to school.

Advertisement

He becomes the seventh commit to BYU’s 2024 recruiting class and third this week, joining quarterback Enoch Watson and safety Thomas Prassas, both of Arizona.

It’s the second straight season a four-star tight end has committed to BYU — Jackson Bowers of Arizona was the highest-rated high school prospect to sign to BYU’s 2023 recruiting class.