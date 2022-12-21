4-star TE Pearce Spurlin signs with Georgia

Four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin had been committed to Georgia for over two years before sending in his national letter of intent to UGA on Wednesday morning.

Spurlin committed to Georgia in September of 2020 and never wavered.

Out of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Spurlin is a 6-foot-6, 220 pound tight end who ranks as the nation’s No. 104 overall player and No. 3 ranked tight end.

247Sports describes him as an “athlete that possesses a 81 inch wingspan and 33 inch arms to go along with excellent athleticism for someone his stature.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire