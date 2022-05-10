4-star TE Jelani Thurman to take official visit to MSU in early June

Michigan State has locked in an official visit from one of the top tight end prospects in the 2023 class — Jelani Thurman of Fairburn, Ga.

Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported on Monday evening that Thurman will take an official visit to Michigan State from June 3 – 5. Thurman is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the country by 247Sports.

Michigan State has already offered Thurman, with the Spartans extending a scholarship to him last October. Thurman recently was on-campus on an unofficial visit for the Spartans’ spring game on April 16.

Thurman has received scholarship offers from numerous big-time programs, including the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and USC.

