4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land 4-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who as been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who ended up sticking with Louisville in the end.

Johnson stands at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and is projected to play at the tight end position in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear that the Ducks needed to add some depth at the TE position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but id didn’t come to fruition.

That doesn’t mean that the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Both 5-star TE Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star TE Duce Robinson are yet to announce their commitment, and both are reportedly considering Oregon, with Harbor taking a visit to Eugene at the end of January.

Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023

