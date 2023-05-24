4-star TE Jaden Reddell commits to Georgia football

Four-star tight end Jaden Reddell has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Georgia football now has 16 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have commitments from four five-star recruits and the nation’s best recruiting class.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is the best tight end recruiter in the country in recent years. Hartley has helped Georgia have a tight end drafted in four consecutive years. Hartley and the Dawgs recently earned a commitment from three-star tight end Colton Heinrich.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Reddell plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 53 player in the class of 2024. Reddell is the No. 3 player at his position and the third-best recruit in Missouri, per 247Sports.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to Jaden Reddell back in December 2022. Reddell accumulated 49 receptions for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

The elite tight end recruit is elite after the catch and has good speed. Reddell, who also plays basketball, is great at winning contested catches and has a large catch radius.

Hayes Fawcett of ON3 announced the Jaden Reddell’s commitment to Georgia via Twitter:

BREAKING: Elite 2024 TE Jaden Reddell tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The No. 1 TE in the ‘24 Class chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Alabama, & others. “I know if I go to Georgia I am going to win and be able to play for a championship.”https://t.co/HkoSMNYYza pic.twitter.com/d7rrpGHqU5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2023

More!

Georgia's Josh Brooks in New York as finalist for Athletic Director of the Year ESPN says Georgia will have one of CFB's best offenses for next few years 4-star Florida defensive lineman to visit Georgia in June Twitter reacts: UGA adds commitment from huge OT Marcus Harrison

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire