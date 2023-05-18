4-star TE Jaden Reddell names top schools

Four-star tight end recruit Jaden Reddell has named his top five schools. Reddell considers Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Alabama to be his top five.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to Jaden Reddell back in December 2022. Reddell accumulated 49 receptions for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

Jaden Reddell plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 58 player in the class of 2024. Reddell is the No. 4 player at his position and the third-best recruit in Missouri, per 247Sports.

The four-star receiver has recently visited Alabama, Tennessee, and Notre Dame. Jaden Reddell holds scholarship offers from schools like Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

The elite tight end recruit is excellent after the catch and has good speed. Reddell, who also plays basketball, is great at winning jump balls and has a large catch radius.

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently favored to land a commitment from the talented tight end prospect. Georgia does not have a class of 2024 tight end commitment right now, but does have 12 total commitments.

