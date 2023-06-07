4-star TE Damarion Witten names the Ducks in his top five

With official visit season a few weeks away, high school football stars across the country are continuing to name their top schools. In the 2024 recruiting season, the Oregon Ducks have already secured a large load of commitments, and plenty of players have named the Ducks as a finalist. The newest recruit to do so is 4-star TE, Damarion Witten.

Witten is from Cleveland, Ohio, so it’s no surprise that the Ohio State Buckeyes are among his top schools. Multiple 247Sports experts have released crystal ball predictions of Witten to the Buckeyes, but Witten has still yet to announce his commitment.

Early in the spring, it was clear that Oregon had a lack of depth at the TE position, especially after Terrance Ferguson’s injury. Freshman Kenyon Sadiq was impressive in the Ducks’ spring game, but the addition of a TE like Witten would help solidify Oregon’s TE depth chart.

Damarion Witten’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 OH TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8932 OH TE ESPN 3 79 OH TE On3 3 88 OH TE Rivals 3 5.7 OH TE

Vitals

Height 6’4″ Weight 215 lbs Hometown Cleveland, OH Projected Position TE Class 2024

Recruitment

Recruited by the Ducks in February 2023

Is expected by some experts to choose the Ohio State Buckeyes

Top Schools

Highlights

