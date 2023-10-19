4-star Tampa recruit Booker Pickett Jr. commits to Miami Hurricanes

One of the Tampa Bay area’s top football recruits is staying in the state. Wharton High’s Booker Pickett Jr. announced his oral commitment to Miami on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound edge rusher is a four-star recruit and the No. 212 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He chose Miami over Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio State, among others.

He’s the latest member of one of the most productive athletic trees in the area. His father, Booker, played for the Hurricanes out of Zephyrhills High. His uncle, Ryan, starred for the Buckeyes before becoming a first-round pick and Super Bowl champion.

Pickett leads Wharton with 5.7 tackles per game and 10 sacks. He’s credited with 60 sacks over his first three high school seasons.

His decision moved the Hurricanes’ recruiting class to No. 13 in the nation. Oral commitments are non-binding until recruits sign with schools during their senior year.