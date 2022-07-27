Here’s when this 4-star in-state WR plans on announcing commitment

It has been an eventful week so far for Florida football as high school prospects continue to stream into Gainesville to visit the campus while others have announced their commitments. Unfortunately, the Gators have been on the short end of the stick when it comes to the latter but there are still plenty of opportunities ahead for Billy Napier and Co. to add on to their debut 2023 recruiting class.

Among those making their intentions known in the coming days is four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell, an in-state target out of Boone High in Orlando. The highly-sought pass-catcher announced his plans to reveal his school of choice — which also includes the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide — on the 247Sports YouTube channel Friday at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

“I’m really just tired of waiting,” Mizell said Tuesday according to Swamp 247. “I’m really trying to get it over with.”

Here is what 247Sports’ scouting report says about the 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound rising senior.

“One of the fastest wide receivers in the class of 2023 given long speed. Size is unverified, but looks to be over 6-foot-1 and gifted with longer limbs… Is quick to stem and stack defensive backs. Agile enough to create separation as he works his way up the field. Owns a surprisingly large catch radius and has shown that he can win 50-50 balls in some situations, but ability to simply catch the football without breaking stride more times than not might be the most promising attribute. Could probably make a living just running go routes one day, but has shown that he can also produce chunk plays via quick bubble screens, at least at the prep level. Has been utilized primarily as a perimeter player on Friday nights and should continue to line up on the outside for the college of his choice given his size and ability to take a top off a defense.”

Mizell is currently ranked No. 72 overall and No. 13 in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 93 and 15, respectively. The Gators hold three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also favors Florida with a 91.3% chance of signing him.

Story continues

Related

4-star offensive tackle moves Swamp visit date to big weekend These two 4-star teammates stopping by on Wednesday for visit Gators looking to host 4-star DL on third visit of the summer 4-star wide receiver recruit to visit Florida this weekend These 2 Gators named to Outland Trophy preseason watch list

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 biggest rivals right now

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

List

Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!