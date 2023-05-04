This 4-star in-state safety pondering Florida official visit this summer

One of Billy Napier’s top priorities when he took over Florida’s football program was to take advantage of the Sunshine State’s abundance of talent through recruiting in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue.

One of many in-state prospects on the Gators’ radar is four-star safety Zavier Mincey out of Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland, who is currently wrapping up his high school spring camp. The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound defensive back is quite bullish on Florida, but despite his early intentions to state within the state’s boundaries, he is also considering his options beyond the borders as well.

“I’m not opposed to going out of state,” he told Swamp247, “but I just feel like whatever fits, fits. If it is an in-state school, it is, but if it’s not, then alright.”

Gators coaches Austin Armstrong, Russ Callaway and Corey Raymond have had eyes on Mincey in recent weeks, and while unable to communicate with the high school junior directly on their trip out to the coast, Raymond had a brief chat with the coveted safety.

“He was just giving me pointers and stuff, asking me about defense,” Mincey said. “I asked if the defense is the same with the new DC and stuff, so we were just talking.”

He currently does not have any official visits scheduled but plans on setting his dates for this summer. It is unclear if Florida will make the cut, but at this point, it seems extremely likely it will. The Florida State Seminoles — who have discussed a date with Micney but remain to be determined — are also trying to get their hat on the tables as well.

Mincey is ranked No. 131 overall and No. 11 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 139 and 11, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators far in front for his commitment with a 92.9% chance of signing him.

More Football!

Dooley's Dozen: 12 guys who must step up for Florida football in 2023 Gators coach checking in with Georgia DB commit on Wednesday This blue-chip ATH getting coaches visit from Florida Wednesday 4-star Peach State tight end gets coaches visit from Florida Gators to get coveted offensive tackle on campus for official visit

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire