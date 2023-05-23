4-star in-state defensive lineman sets official visit date with Gators

One member of the 2024 college football recruiting class recently released his list of top 11 preferred schools, which included the University of Florida. On Monday, Swamp247 confirmed that four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray out of Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland has an official visit date set with the Gators for the first weekend of June.

The other schools included by the 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound lineman were the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The rising high school senior has already made several unofficial visits to Gainesville in the past. The NCAA recently passed a rule that allows prospects to visit more than five schools officially, which opened the door for the Orange and Blue to sneak him in on June 2.

His recruitment has been spearheaded by a quartet of UF coaches: head coach Billy Napier and assistants Austin Armstrong, Sean Spencer and Mike Peterson, per Swamp247.

McCray is ranked No. 136 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 93 and 12, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 54.0% chance of signing him, while Florida State (14.0%), the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6.3%) and South Florida Bulls (5.2%) trail behind.

More Football!

Florida football has official visit date set with 4-star Miami WR commit Florida commit DJ Lagway among most-anticipated NCAA video game players Gators make top 5 for this speedy 2025 running back 5-star IMG Academy DL hoping to make UF official visit in June Florida football one of two in running for 4-star tight end

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire