This 4-star South Florida wide receiver has UF in his top 5

The Florida Gators are in the mix for another elite receiver from the class of 2023. Northwestern (Miami, Florida) four-star Andy Jean narrowed things down to five schools on Saturday: Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.

Jean’s recruitment has been an interesting one to follow. He committed to the Hurricanes back in late January but backed off that pledge by March after making an unofficial visit to the Swamp. Miami is the closest team to him in proximity so it’s been fairly easy for Mario Cristobal’s staff to get together with Jean, but he only took officials to TAMU and UF over the summer. The other three should come during the season to see how teams and coaches react in person.

Following his official visit to Florida, Jean named the Gators as the current leaders in his recruitment, according to 247Sports.

“It got Florida at the top for sure,” Jean said. “They are my leader for sure right now. Cuz the energy and the culture. Florida is a place that is building. I want to go to a school that is building. Not just have something. I want to help build and be a legend wherever I go.”

The Gators have already earned commitments from three wide receivers in the class, four-star Eugene Wilson III, three-star Creed Whittemore and three-star Tyree Patterson. But Billy Napier is looking to bring in an elite class at the position and adding another four-star like Jean gets the job done.

He’s ranked No. 299 nationally on the 247Sports Composite and is No. 38 among receivers in the class of 2023. Florida is currently the favorite to land him with an 86.0% chance, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine.

