4-star SG Jovani Ruff names Oregon as a finalist ahead of commitment

There hasn’t been much action for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team regarding recruiting. As May wraps up, Oregon’s only commit is Issac Carr, a 3-star guard from Portland, but on June 5th, things could heat up for the Ducks’ class of 2025.

Jovani Ruff, a 4-star shooting guard in the class of 2025, has narrowed his college search to four schools — one of which is Oregon — according to a report from Joe Tipton of On3Sports. Ruff is also considering USC, Cal, and Kansas, and will announce his commitment on June 5th, a week from Wednesday.

Listed at 6’5″, Ruff has good size for a shooting guard, which aids his knack for shooting the three-ball, but Ruff is more than just a catch-and-shoot guard. In the halfcourt, Ruff gets to the rim well and can finish from intricate angles, and on defense, Ruff uses his athleticism to make big plays.

NEWS: 2025 Top-50 recruit Jovani Ruff is down to four schools, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-4 SG will announce his college decision on June 5th. Story: https://t.co/X1ca47CcmC pic.twitter.com/3nbn7HupfR — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 28, 2024

Ruff lives in Long Beach, California, and based on his top four, staying close to home seems like a priority for him. Oregon isn’t as close as USC and Cal, but the Ducks have won more than the Trojans and the Golden Bears in recent years, in the face of strong recruiting from USC.

After 2024, Oregon will be searching for a new two-guard, with Keeshawn Barthelemy and TJ Bamba playing their final seasons this fall. If Ruff chooses Oregon, he is good enough to fill that role as a freshman, starting next to Jackson Shelstad, who will likely be back in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire