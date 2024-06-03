4-star SG Jamari Phillips to take Oregon visit this week

4-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips is set to take an official visit with the Ducks this Wednesday, according to a report from Joe Tipton, continuing Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks’ hot streak on the recruiting trail.

In December 2022, Phillips committed to Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats, but he announced his decommitment from Arizona last week. Oregon is the only visit Phillips has scheduled since decommiting last Wednesday.

At 6 feet 3 inches, Phillips is on the smaller side of shooting guards, but his vertical-leaping ability makes up for his size. His athleticism makes him dangerous around the rim on both ends of the floor, and he’s also a skilled jump shooter. 247Sports ranks Phillips as the No. 52 in the class of 2025 and On3Sports has him at No. 74.

2024 four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips, a former Arizona signee, will take an official visit to Oregon on Wednesday, he tells @On3Recruits.https://t.co/5DYtlDhKcZ pic.twitter.com/3ovZFQrZ6w — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 3, 2024

In the class of 2025, Phillips is ranked by 247Sports as the top recruit in Arizona. Two years ago, Oregon brought in 4-star wing Mookie Cook, the No. 2 Arizona player in his class. After struggling with injuries in 2023-24 — his freshman season — Cook will likely take on a larger this year for Oregon.

Phillips isn’t the only shooting guard the Ducks are pursuing in the 2025 class. Already committed to Oregon is Isaac Carr, a 3-star two-guard from Portland, and Jovani Ruff, a consensus top-50 recruit and 247Sports’s No. 6 shooting guard, announced Oregon as one of his final four school choices. Ruff will announce his commitment Wednesday.

If Altman and the Ducks can pick up Phillips or Ruff, the future of their backcourt would look spectacular. Star Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad will likely stick around for the 2025-26 season, and if paired with Ruff or Phillips, the Ducks could be dangerous.

